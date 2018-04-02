Barclays stays confident on JetBlue

Barclays weighs in on JetBlue (JBLU -2.4% ) and the airline's company sluggish share price.

"Although we share the frustration of what seems to be perennial ‘one-time’ events which mask true improvement for the carrier (winter, summer, runway closures, etc.), we suspect absent a repeat of material hurricane impacts, 2018 should prove an inflection point for the carrier," reads the firm's note.

Barclays keeps an Outperform rating on JetBlue and price target of $29 on its expectation that expansion out of Boston and Fort Lauderdale will begin to pay off this year.

Shares of JetBlue are down 11% YTD.

Sources: CNBC, Bloomberg