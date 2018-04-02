Boeing, Saudi Arabian Military Industries form joint venture partnership

Boeing (BA -2.1% ) and state-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries over the weekend signed an MoU to develop a joint venture that seeks to localize in Saudi Arabia at least 55% of maintenance, repair and overhaul services for the country’s fleet of fixed and rotary-wing military aircraft.

Boeing says investment in Saudi facilities and equipment could reach $450M through the new partnership.

The MoU signing ceremony came in conjunction with Saudi Prince bin Salman's visit to Seattle, which included an official visit and tour of Boeing's aircraft manufacturing facilities.