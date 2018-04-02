Alnylam and Ionis continue down moves

The broad market selloff is adding pressure to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY -17.7% ) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS -6.6% ), although the latter is down on light volume.

Alnylam has lost ~34% of its value since March 20 while Ionis has shed almost 20% over the same period. The main culprit appears to be Pfizer's announcement last week of positive late-stage data on tafamidis in a subtype of amyloidosis.

Bargain hunters are, no doubt, paying close attention to the action.

