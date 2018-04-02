Record EM debt raises concerns

Emerging market investors are becoming cautious as issuance from corporates, banks, and governments rises just as bond prices falter and warnings of debt crises grow.

Borrowing set a record, crossing $382B year-to-date, according to Dealogic.

Developing market sovereigns raised more than $100B since the start of the year, corporates have raised greater than $179B, and banks raised upwards of $89B.

ETFs: EMB, PCY, EDF, EDI, TEI, EMLC, EDD, VWOB, EMD, ELD, MSD, HYEM, EMCB, GHI, EMHY, LEMB, CEMB, SBW, EBND, EMAG, EMSH, EMTL, FEMB, EMIH