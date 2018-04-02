GE to sell healthcare technology assets for $1.05B

General Electric (GE -2.4% ) agrees to sell certain information technology assets in its health care business to P-E firm Veritas Capital for $1.05B.

The sale of the revenue cycle, ambulatory care and workforce management software units will enable GE “to further revitalize our product portfolio and pursue complementary acquisitions to better serve patients, providers and payers,” says Jon Zimmerman, VP and general manager of GE’s value-based care unit.

The sale furthers CEO John Flannery’s atempts to simplify GE since taking leadership of the company last year.