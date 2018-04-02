Snap -6.5% amid more analyst negativity

Shares in Snap (NYSE:SNAP) are 6.5% lower today as analysts continue absorbing news of ongoing layoffs (last week the company confirmed 100 cuts in advertising) and flak over the company's app redesign.

Responding to reports that CEO Evan Spiegel is aiming for break-even more aggressively than before, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey says "We are not yet convinced that this goal is attainable in such a short period of time, as product innovation and revenue growth are still the key, in our view, to attaining this goal on a sustainable basis."

"While financial discipline is important, it cannot come at the expense of innovation, especially for a company that is facing existential competitive threats from Instagram and its parent company, Facebook," writes analyst Youssef Squali, who has a Hold rating and $15 target price. Shares are currently at $14.84.

Meanwhile, Pivotal has cut its price target to $9 as part of a new look at social media players.

And MoffettNathanson is terming the app redesign a clear bust.