Philippine antitrust regulator considering Grab, Uber review

The Philippine Competition Commission is concerned the proposed deal between Grab (Private:GRAB) and Uber (Private:UBER) creates a “virtual monopoly.”

Key quote: “The Grab-Uber acquisition is likely to have a far-reaching impact on the riding public and the transportation services. As such, the PCC is looking at the deal closely with the end view of potentially reviewing it for competition concerns.”

Late last month, Grab announced plans to buy Uber’s ride-sharing and food-delivery businesses in Southeast Asia for a 27.5% stake in Grab. The company’s hoped to integrate operations by April 8.

The commission met with the companies today to determine whether the transaction reaches the $38.3M threshold that stands as one of the criteria for an automatic review. But the commission can still review the deal either way.

Grab tells Nikkei Asian Review that the mater “is a normal regulatory step in a deal of this size as part of Grab’s overall strategy to cooperate with interested regulators.”

Previously: Uber pulls out of Southeast Asia (March 26)