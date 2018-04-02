Little bid for bonds as stocks dive, but gold moves higher

The major averages are all lower by more than 2% , but - so far - there's not been a rush of money into fixed income, with the 10-year Treasury yield actually marginally higher on the session at 2.747%. Investment-grade and high-yield paper are also modestly in the red for the day.

Catching a bid though, is gold (NYSEARCA:GLD), up 1.15% , and at $1,342 per ounce within a handful of dollars of its 2018 high.

