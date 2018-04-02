Axios: SEC allowed EOG Resources to kill shareholder climate change proposal

EOG Resources (EOG -3.8% ) obtained the support of the SEC to pre-emptively block a shareholder resolution on climate change without a vote, leaving investors to wonder if the SEC's move is part of a broader shift, according to an Axios report.

Trillium Asset Management proposed a resolution calling on EOG to set a target to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, which prompted EOG to complain to the SEC in December that the proposal would micromanage the company and asking for permission to omit it from consideration; the SEC agreed in February and rejected Trillium's appeal request last month, according to the report.

Nearly 130 resolutions have been filed since 2010 asking companies to adopt climate change goals, but excluding instances of technical error such as filing late, the SEC has never granted company requests to block such a proposal until the EOG case, Axios reports.