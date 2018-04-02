Tesla sees hitting 2K Model 3 production pace today

Tesla (TSLA -5% ) CEO Elon Musk sent an e-mail to employees at about 3:00 AM Pacific time to tell them that the company will pass the 2K Model 3s per week production pace if things go as planned today, according to Jalopnik.

"This is already double the pace of 2017!" Musk wrote. "By the end of the year, I believe we will be producing vehicle sat least four times faster than last year," he added.

Tesla set expectations at 2.5K Model 3s produced per week by the end of Q1 and 5K by the end of Q2.

Shares of Tesla have been very volatile today on high volume (11M shares at 12:56 PM ET).

