Zosano Pharma to host investor call April 4

Volatile nano cap Zosano Pharma (ZSAN +0.6% ) will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 4, at 4:30 pm ET to update investors on its business.

Shares have been on thrill ride lately, jumping over six-fold from mid-February to early March, then falling back to earth. Shares are currently exchanging hands at ~$5.00, down over 80% from the high of $25.70 on March 8.

