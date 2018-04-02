American Diversified Holdings reaches agreement to acquire Brazos Biomedical, LLC

American Diversified Holdings (OTCPK:ADHC) reached an agreement to acquire Brazos Biomedical for an undisclosed term.

ADHC commented, "The acquisition of BRAZOS is a very significant milestone for the Company. The AURACIS device has the potential to transform an unmet medical need for migraine sufferers using a base technology (TENS) that has been used clinically for over twenty years and is generally regarded as safe." ADHC continued, "The acquisition is designed to accelerate product development and to provide resources for future product innovation and development."

Press Release