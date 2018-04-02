Japan's business mood sours for first time in two years

Japanese business sentiment worsened for the first time in two years in the three months to March as rising raw materials and labor costs weigh on an otherwise steady economic recovery.

A strong yen and simmering fears of a trade war, triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump's move to impose tariffs on Chinese goods, could further undermine corporate morale if threats of retaliation escalate, analysts say.

Both big manufacturers and non-manufacturers forecast business conditions would sour three months ahead, the tankan showed, reflecting looming uncertainty over the fallout from Trump's trade policy and a strong yen.

Source: Investing.com

