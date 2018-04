Russia's finance ministry is expected to increase purchases of foreign currency in April to 233.5B roubles up from 192.5 billion roubles in March as oil prices rise and increase in the average price of Urals crude blend to $64 per barrel over the last month from $63.3 in February.

The finance ministry, which started buying foreign currency early last year to beef up its reserves, is set to publish its FX intervention plan on April 4.

Source: Investing.com

ETFs: RSX, RUSL, RUSS, ERUS, RSXJ