Magal completes acquisition of ESC BAZ

Magal Security Systems (MAGS +0.1% ) completes the acquisition of ESC BAZ Ltd. following receipt of approval by the Israeli anti-trust authority and fulfillment of all the various other conditions for closing.

BAZ is an Israeli-based company focused on the development and manufacturing of military-grade smart Security Video Observation and Surveillance systems.

Saar Koursh, CEO of Magal, commented, "Accomplishing the conditions required for closing and the materialization of the BAZ acquisition serve our vision to lead the perimeter security market by offering a one stop shop for all cutting edge perimeter intrusion detection systems Security Solutions. The BAZ acquisition will enable us to add smart thermal cameras with embedded video analytics to our product portfolio, strengthening and broadening our state of the art video management systems and video analytics offerings. We look forward to realizing the strong potential synergies between our companies."

Press Release