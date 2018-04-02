Emerging markets down, as global selloff accelerates

The iShares Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is down 2.5%, as the tech-led selloff spills over to other markets.

Most EM currencies are also in the red, with Mexico’s peso leading the losses as President Trump threatens to pull out of Nafta.

Although the EM equity volatility index is up 13% on the session, the sovereign CDS market remains quiet with credit indices unchanged for the day.

ETFs: EEM, VWO, DEM, IEMG, EDC, FM, SCHE, DGS, ABE, EDZ, EEMV, EMF, DVYE, EDIV, EEB, BKF, MSF, ADRE, IHD, EWX, EEV, FRN, CEE, PIE, PXH, EUM

Previously: Record EM debt raises concerns (April 2)