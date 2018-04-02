More on Roadrunner Transportation's 9M results

Roadrunner Transportation (RRTS -9.4% ) reports revenue growth of 3.3% in 9M, due to higher revenues in the company’s Truckload Logistics and Ascent Global Logistics segments.

Truckload Logistics revenue grew 4% to $926M; Less-than-Truckload revenue fell 2% to $348.4M; Ascent revenue increased 4.5% to $261.5M.

Adjusted EBITDA for 9M was $8.1M vs $46.4M year ago.

“We are continuing to see improvement in the rate environment after a challenging first three quarters of 2017, particularly in our TL segment. We believe this positive momentum, combined with our strategic initiatives and investments to improve our customer offerings, service metrics and driver retention, provide a good foundation for future improvement,” said Stoelting.

The company expects FY2017 Adjusted EBITDA amount to exceed FY2016 Adjusted EBITDA of $7.8M.

