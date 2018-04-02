EPA to revise fuel economy targets

The Environmental Protection Agency says in a widely-expected move that fuel economy standards for 2022 to 2025 set by the Obama Administration need to be reset.

The plan by the EPA is likely to be challenged in court by the state of California, which has its own power under the Clean Air Act of 1963.

Across the industry, average fuel economy has improved and manufacturers have ambitious plans to sell more EVs, but a higher of SUV and truck sales hve counterbalanced some of the gains.

