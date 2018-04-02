Bloomberg: Apple will stop using Intel chips in Macs; INTC shares -8.7%

Bloomberg sources say Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) plans to use its own chips in Macs starting as early as 2020.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) currently supplies the processors.

The initiative is in the early development stages but goes along with the tech giant’s desire to make all of its devices more similar in function and easier to use together.

Last year, shares of Imagination Technologies tanked after Apple said it would stop using its graphics chips within two years in favor of an in-house product. Imagination later sold to private equity firm Canyon Bridge.

Intel shares plunge 8.7% .

Apple shares drop 1.7% .

Previously: Former Apple supplier Imagination Technologies goes up for sale (June 22, 2017)