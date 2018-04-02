Energy Transfer says pipeline data system shut by cyberattack

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP -1.9% ) says an electronic data interchange system provided by third-party Energy Services Group for its Panhandle Eastern pipeline system was hit by a cyberattack and will be shut "until further notice."

The shutdown could affect a network of major pipelines owned by ETP subsidiaries, including Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Co., which owns lines from Michigan to Texas, and Transwestern Pipeline Co., which connects gas supplies in the Rockies and the Permian Basin to customers in the southwest U.S.