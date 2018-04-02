Chips, Apple suppliers drop on Intel news

Bloomberg’s report that Apple might abandon Intel chips in future Macs is pulling down shares of other chip companies and Apple suppliers.

Peers on the move: CyberOptics (CYBE -8.3% ), Amkor Tech (AMKR -5.3% ), AMD (AMD -5.1% ), Applied Materials (AMAT -5.1% ), Lam Research (LRCX -5.1% ), ON Semiconductor (ON -5.2% ), Teradyne (TER -5.1% ), Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM -5% ), Cypress Semiconductors (CY -4.8% ), Nvidia (NVDA -5.3% ), Cirrus Logic (CRUS -4.8% ), Maxwell Technologies (MXWL -3.9% ), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS -4.1% ), STMicroelectronics (STM -3.9% ), Qualcomm (QCOM -3.8% ), and Marvell Tech (MRVL -4.2% ).

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 4.5% .

