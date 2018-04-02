Blonder Tongue Laboratories down 17% on 1H outlook

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (BDR -17.2% ) reports Q4 EPS of $0.03, but CEO Robert J. Pallé is concerned about 1H'18 outlook and anticipates recovery in 2H.

Net revenue $5.57M (+2.2% Y/Y) on increased sales of data products offset in part by a decrease in sales of digital video headend products, analogue video headend products and contract manufactured products; Gross profit $2.23M (+26.09% Y/Y); Net earnings $0.26M (+175.74% Y/Y); Cash burn of $300K in 2017.

The company expects "similar Capex in 2018".

