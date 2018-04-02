Highpower International down 6% post FY2017 results

Highpower International (HPJ -6.7% ) FY 2017 net sales grew 40.4% Y/Y to $244.2M, due to growth in the Lithium segment and GZ Highpower business.

Segment revenues: China Mainland +27% Y/Y to $139.06M; Asia others +46% Y/Y to $81.08M; Europe +4% Y/Y to $18.68M; North America -96% Y/Y to $4.77M; South America -182% Y/Y to $0.27M; Africa -98% Y/Y to $0.14M and others -79% Y/Y to $0.14M.

Adjusted gross margin rate down 230 bps to 20.4%

FY 2017 overall operating margin improved by 186 bps to 5.15%.

FY 2017 EBITDA margin improved by 338 bps to 11.4%.

Q1 2018 Outlook: Revenue growth 10% Y/Y (excluding Ganzhou Highpower impact) and gross margin 15-17%.

FY2018 Outlook: Revenue growth of atleast 20% Y/Y (excluding Ganzhou Highpower impact).

