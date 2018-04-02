ArcelorMittal, Vedanta among bidders for India Essar Steel

ArcelorMittal (MT -1.7% ), Vedanta Resources (OTCPK:VDNRF) and a partnership of Russia's VTB and Indian steelmaker JSW Steel have submitted bids for bankrupt steelmaker Essar Steel India ahead of today's deadline, Reuters reports.

MT, which long has tried to get a foothold in the booming Indian market with its own steel plant, says its India unit had submitted a bid for Essar Steel in a joint venture with Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal.

A previous round of bids for Essar Steel had attracted interest from MT and a VTB-led group, but a court-appointed administrator scrapped that round after saying neither of the bidders was eligible to bid due to their links with loan-defaulting companies.