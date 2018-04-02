High risk mortgage volume up thanks to Fannie Mae

"A spike in high-DTI mortgages is a direct consequence of the adjustment Fannie (OTCQB:FNMA) made to its underwriting standards last August," writes Robert W. Baird analyst Kirill Krylov. "This change will put pressure on delinquency rates going forward," .

With Fannie Mae dropping the requirement of additional compensating factors to support a DTI ratio above 45%, loan volumes have skyrocketed 73% Y/Y.

Although high-DTI loans generally accompany high credit scores, the lower credit score loans were the fastest growing part of the high-DTI market in 2017, with volumes up 93% in 2017.

Source: Bloomberg