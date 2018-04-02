Hyatt to add AC property to Unbound Collection

Hyatt (H -1.8% ) announces that one of its affiliates has entered into a franchise agreement with AC Ocean Walk for the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City.

The resort will be situated on the Atlantic City Boardwalk and will be the tallest structure in the region. The property is expected to open in summer 2018 and will be operated by AC Ocean Walk.

The company says the $3B landmark property will join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand. Ocean Resort Casino will be the eighth hotel in North America to open as part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio.

Source: Press Release