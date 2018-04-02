DTE Energy says new plan would double renewable energy capacity

DTE Energy (DTE -0.8% ) says its 2018 Renewable Energy Plan would double its renewable capacity by 2022, raising its renewable capacity in Michigan to 2 GW from 1 GW, largely through the addition of wind power.

DTE says it will continue operating the Fermi 2 nuclear plant, as part of its plan to reduce emissions by 45% by 2030 and 75% by 2040.

DTE submitted its proposal to the Michigan Public Service Commission in order to meet the state's 15% Renewable Portfolio Standard, which billionaire activist Tom Steyer wants raised to 30% and says he could spend $3.5M to promote it.