SoftBank investing $400M in Flipkart competitor

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) will invest $400M in Indian e-commerce company Paytm Mall in a funding round that pushes the valuation to roughly $1.9B.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) pitched in $45M in the round as a return investor.

Paytm Mall plans to use the funding to improve its technology and build up its logistics.

SoftBank will get a 21.1% stake in Paytm Mall after the investment.

Competition: Amazon’s Indian unit and Flipkart, which received SoftBank Vision Fund backing last summer (for a rumored $2.5B) following a $1.4B round earlier in the year that included Tencent and Microsoft.

