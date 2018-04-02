Frontera names Herbert as new CEO; to double capex in Colombia, Peru

Frontera Energy (OTC:FECCF) names former BP executive Richard Herbert as its new CEO and says it plans to more than double its investment in operations in Colombia and Peru during 2018 to as much as $500M.

Herbert, who was responsible for exploration and development projects worldwide at BP, will replace Barry Larson as CEO.

The company says the $500M capex will fund 125-135 development wells, 11-15 exploratory wells and 15-25 work-over wells.

Frontera says its 2017 average daily production slightly exceeded 70K bbl/day of oil, 32% lower than in 2016 because of the end of its contract to operate Rubiales field, its top producer; it says it expects to produce 65K-70K bbl/day this year.