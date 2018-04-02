Wells Fargo cuts Nvidia EPS estimate on falling GPU demand

Wells Fargo maintains its Underperform rating on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) but cuts the FY19 EPS forecast from $5.39 to $5.26.

Analyst David Wong cites “multiple risks associated with Nvidia’s exposure to cryptocurrency mining” and “concerns over the sustainability of Nvidia’s gaming, automotive and datacenter growth.”

The analyst expects falling GPU demand to impact the July 2018 quarter and “subsequent quarters.”

Firm maintains a $100 price target, which represents a 57% downside to Thursday’s close.

Nvidia shares are down 4.9% to $220.33.

Previously: Chips, Apple suppliers drop on Intel news (April 2)