U.S. crude oil falls most in seven weeks

U.S. WTI crude oil futures sank in their steepest one-day drop since early February, with May crude -3% to settle at $63.01/bbl.

Among the key factors directing today's trade were a rise in Russian production, expectations that Saudi Arabia will cut prices of the crude it sends to Asia, and the deepening trade spat between China and the U.S.

Russia reported its March oil production rose in March to an 11-month high of 10.97M bbl/day, slightly above a limit agreed under the global supply agreement.

Saudi Arabia is expected to cut prices for all crude grades it sells to Asia in May to reflect weaker prices for its Middle East benchmark Dubai crude, Reuters reports, citing trade sources.

Another bearish factor is Bahrain’s discovery of its largest oilfield in decades, a field thought to contain several times the amount of oil produced by the country’s existing fields.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, VDE, DWT, ERX, OIH, SCO, BNO, DBO, ERY, DIG, BGR, DTO, FENY, USL, IYE, DUG, FIF, DNO, OLO, RYE, PXJ, SZO, CRAK, FXN, OLEM, WTIU, DDG, OILK, NANR, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, FTXN, JHME, UBRT, ERYY, DBRT, ERGF, OILD, OILU, USAI