Greif ekes out gain as BMO upgrades

Greif (GEF +0.5% ) is higher, even if only slightly amid today's stock market carnage, after BMO Capital upgrades shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a $60 price target, raised from $57.

The firm says GEF has seen some weakness in its rigid container business in late December, but conversations with company management point to a recovery that began in January and strengthened in February.

Meanwhile, GEF's $450M of high coupon senior notes mature in 2019 and can be financed at that time, which could result in a $10M-$11M/year interest reduction expense, and the company also stands to benefit from lower U.S. corporate tax rates as 60% of its taxable income is realized domestically.