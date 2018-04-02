Google roundup: Waymo-Honda coming soon, new Pixel in India, Study Hall expands

Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo is nearing the end of talks with Honda (NYSE:HMC) to build a self-driving vehicle.

Waymo CEO John Krafcik suggests to Bloomberg that Waymo wants to co-create a vehicle from scratch rather than using an existing model (like it did with Jaguar and Chrysler) and says the Honda model could be smaller than a truck but still built for moving people and goods.

New Pixel? The Economic Times says Google could release a mid-range Pixel smartphone for “price-sensitive” markets like India.

Sources suggest the phone could release in July or August.

Apple launched the lower cost iPhone SE in the region last summer when 75% of smartphones purchased in India cost less than $250.

Google expands its Rolling Study Halls initiative, which gives Wi-Fi and Chromebook access to rural students on their busses.

The program piloted in North and South Carolina over the past few years and now rolls out to over 16 more school districts.

Rolling Study Hall provides work time for students who might have a long commute and/or who lack broadband access at home.

Each equipped bus also has an “onboard educator” for tech assistance.