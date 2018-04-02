Air Products adds hydrogen supply to Gulf Coast pipeline network

Air Products (NYSE:APD) says it increased the capacity of its Gulf Coast hydrogen pipeline supply network by ~40M cf/day, reflecting additional hydrogen processed through its facility in Mont Belvieu, Tex., from a propane dehydrogenation plant operated by Enterprise Products Partners.

APD says the increased amounts of off-gas processing and hydrogen production capability, under a new long-term agreement, builds on its processing of off-gas from Enterprise at the same complex since 1994.

APD says its Gulf Coast hydrogen system is the world's largest plant and pipeline network and provides more than 1.4B cf/day of hydrogen to refinery and petrochemicals customers.