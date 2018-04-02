Mastercard gets CEO of Singapore Air as board member

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) announces Choon Phong Goh as an independent director, effective immediately.

Goh is CEO of Singapore Airlines and a member of its board. He joined the airline in 1990 and has held senior management positions in IT, marketing and finance.

"We believe Goh's perspective from the retail and global travel industries, combined with a technical and engineering mindset, will help advance the company’s efforts to deliver greater value, convenience and security in our products and services,” said Rick Haythornthwaite, chairman of the board at Mastercard.

Source: Press Release