Allergan mulling sale of women's health unit

Bloomberg reports that Allergan (NYSE:AGN) has had discussions with advisors on strategic alternatives for its women's health business, including a possible sale. The unit, which includes birth control pill Lo Loestrin Fe and menopause treatment Femring, generated $285.8M last quarter, down almost 9%.

The company is evaluating a full range of options to boost market share and shareholder value considering the looming competitive threats to its skin and eye drugs.

The women's health business could fetch more than $5B if divested.