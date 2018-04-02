Stifel: Apple accounts for under 1% of Intel profits

Stifel reiterates its Buy rating on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) following a Bloomberg report that Apple will stop using its processors in future Macs.

Analyst Kevin Cassidy estimates Apple only represented 4% of Intel revenue last year and under 1% of the profits.

Cassidy also notes that Apple held 7.3% of the traditional PC unit market in Q4, according to IDC data.

Price target reaffirmed at $53.

Intel shares closed today down 6.1% to $48.92 but are up 0.5% aftermarket.

Previously: Bloomberg: Apple will stop using Intel chips in Macs; INTC shares -8.7% (April 2)

Previously: Chips, Apple suppliers drop on Intel news (April 2)