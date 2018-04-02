S&P closes below 200-day moving average for first time since June 2016

Stocks started Q2 with broad-based losses, as the S&P 500 tumbled to its lowest level since mid-November and settled below its 200-day simple moving average (2,589) for the first time since June 2016.

The Nasdaq was the worst performer of the three major indices, sinking 2.7% and rejoining the S&P and Dow in negative territory for the year, although a late rise brought all three up from their worst marks of the day.

“It’s more a political concern regarding Trump now. And investors are unclear about how the situation will pan out,” says Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at online brokerage Monex Securities, referring to investor worries over the potential for a trade war and regulatory concerns around the U.S. tech sector.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors finished lower, and eight of the 11 groups lost at least 2%, with consumer discretionary (-2.8%) the weakest group due in part to a 5.2% decline in Amazon after Pres. Trump again slammed the company in a tweet.

Tech stocks (-2.5%) tanked again, with Intel shedding 6% in reaction to reports that Apple is planning to use its own processors instead of Intel chips in Mac computers starting as early as 2020.

U.S. Treasury prices ticked higher, pushing yields lower across the curve; the benchmark 10-year yield slipped a basis point to 2.73%, its lowest level since early February.

U.S. WTI crude oil fell 3% to $63.01/bbl, and gold futures gained 1.6% to $1348.10/oz.