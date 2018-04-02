SQM shareholders move to shake up company governance

Two major shareholders in lithium producer SQM have proposed to change the company’s governing statutes in a way that could block other shareholders from gaining control.

Pampa Calichera and Potasios de Chile, both controlled by businessman Julio Ponce, call for an extraordinary meeting of shareholders to approve the proposal, according to a filing with Chilean securities regulator SVS.

The new proposal would create an exception to an existing company statute that regulates the voting power of SQM’s shareholders, which analysts say could allow Ponce-controlled firms to match the voting power of new or existing shareholders looking to purchase or increase their stakes in the company.