United Community Banks announces CEO succession plan

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) announced that Jimmy Tallent will retire from his current position (Chief Executive Officer) after 35 years of service. Mr. Tallent will move into a new role as Executive Chairman of United’s Board of Directors.

Lynn Harton, President and CEO of United’s banking subsidiary, will become CEO of United.

Harton was named CEO of United Community Bank in Aug. 2017 and was elected to the Board of Directors in Feb. 2015. Prior to joining United in 2012, Harton served in executive capacities with various financial institutions.

Press Release