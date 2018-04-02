CNBC: Walmart looking to buy online pharmacy startup PillPack

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is in talks to acquire online pharmacy start-up PillPack for less than $1B, CNBC reports.

PillPack's focus on making it easier for customers to order and fulfill medications is an attractive proposition for WMT and other e-commerce companies that are looking to enhance their health care offerings, according to the report, which also says Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) at one point held discussions with the company.

Health experts say that a PillPack purchase makes sense for WMT, especially in light of its recent talks with Humana (NYSE:HUM), as both companies are looking for ways to serve vulnerable seniors with one or more medical conditions.