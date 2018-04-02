ConocoPhillips closed or entered firm sales deals for $250M proceeds in Q1

In an update of its disposition program, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) says it closed or entered definitive agreements for ~$250M of proceeds from the sale of non-core assets during Q1.

COP says it closed several small packages in the Permian Basin during the quarter and expects to close a package of largely undeveloped acreage in south Texas during Q2; it expects to complete its previously announced disposition program during the current quarter.

COP also says it has established or expanded positions in two early life-cycle, liquids-rich unconventional plays in North America, including the Austin Chalk play in central Louisiana where it expects to drill several exploration wells starting this year.

COP shares fell 2% in today's trade - along with the vast majority of companies in today's stock market rout - despite a favorable WSJ article that spotlighted the company's priority toward share buybacks and dividends in recent years.