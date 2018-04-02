Morgan Stanley sees buying opportunity in stocks, downgrades utilities

Despite today's sea of red, Morgan Stanley's top U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson thinks the market looks attractive ahead of a potentially strong earnings season and may open up a buying opportunity.

From a value perspective, Wilson says the S&P 500 still looks relatively cheap at a forward P-E ratio of ~17x and believes the potential negative catalysts troubling investors have been priced into stock prices at this point.

For investors looking to buy the dip, Wilson thinks energy might prove a sound place to start, as the group has dropped ~8% YTD, more than any other sector.

Wilson also cuts the utilities sector to Equal Weight following recent "tactical outperformance," after upgrading the group in early February on his expectation that rates would retrace some of their move and relative earnings revisions had been unduly burdened by tax benefits; now that both factors are "above abating," he is downgrading the sector.

ETFs: SPY, XLE, VOO, XLU, SH, SDS, IVV, UTG, SSO, VDE, ERX, SPXU, OIH, UPRO, SPXL, RSP, VPU, SPXS, VFINX, ERY, DIG, GUT, IDU, BGR, BUI, FENY, IYE, DUG, FIF, FUTY, EPS, RYU, RYE, PXJ, CRAK, FXN, UPW, FXU, SDP, SPLX, DDG, SPUU, SFLA, NANR, SPDN, SPXE, SPXT, LLSP, SPXV, RYARX, SPXN, FTXN, JHME, DMRL, ERYY, FUGAX, JHMU, RVRS, ERGF, USMC, UTLF