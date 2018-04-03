Santos gets $10.3 billion bid from Harbour Energy

Australian gas producer Santos (OTCPK:STOSF) (OTCPK:SSLZY) has received a buyout offer of $4.98 per share ($A6.50), or $10.3 billion, from Harbour Energy, a U.S.-based energy investment vehicle led by EIG Global Partners.

Santos has allowed Harbour to undertake due diligence following the offer, which is a 28% premium to Santos' prior close.

“We do see this latest Harbour Energy approach as a knock-out bid, one which the board of Santos will struggle to turn down,” says RBC Capital Markets Analyst Ben Wilson, per Bloomberg.

This is the fourth unsolicited bid Harbour has made for Santos since August.