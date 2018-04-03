GM will no longer report monthly U.S. auto sales

General Motors (NYSE:GM) said overnight that it will do away with monthly U.S. vehicle sales reports, an industry standard, and switch to quarterly reporting.

“Thirty days is not enough time to separate real sales trends from short-term fluctuations in a very dynamic, highly competitive market,” said Kurt McNeil, U.S. vice president, Sales Operations, in a GM press release.

“Reporting sales quarterly better aligns with our business, and the quality of information will make it easier to see how the business is performing," continued McNeil.

The move may clear the way for GM peers to drop monthly reporting as well, and deny U.S. market watchers a key data input for insight into broader economic and consumer trends.