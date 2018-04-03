Spotify IPO reference price set at $132

The NYSE has published the so-called reference price for Spotify's (Pending:SPOT) Tuesday IPO, setting it at $132 per share.

The reference price will inform the stock's pricing, but largely it is a "placeholder figure," per a Wall Street Journal analysis, potentially to be used to calculate price moves after the stock begins trading.

In an unusual move for a company as large as Spotify, the IPO is a "direct listing" with no underwriters and an uncertain price range, and trade is expected to be more volatile than usual as a result.