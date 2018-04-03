Spotify reference price set at $132

The NYSE has published the so-called reference price for Spotify's (Pending:SPOT) Tuesday debut, setting it at $132 per share.

The reference price will inform the stock's pricing, but largely it is a "placeholder figure," per a Wall Street Journal analysis, potentially to be used to calculate price movements after the stock begins trading.

In an unusual move for a company as large as Spotify, the stock will begin trading as a "direct listing" with no underwriters and an uncertain price range, and trade is expected to be more volatile than usual as a result.

"There has been a flurry of trading over the past week in Spotify’s private shares, with prices as high as $137.50, up from a previous high of $132.50, according to people familiar with these trades," said the WSJ on Sunday.