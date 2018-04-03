Australia interest rates left unchanged at 1.5%

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 1.5%, bringing its no-change streak to 20 consecutive months.

The inaction was widely anticipated given repeated prior statements to that effect from the central bank, and futures point to low chances for a hike for the remainder of the year.

In an accompanying statement, RBA Governor Philip Lowe cited low inflation and said the low interest rates are "continuing to support the Australian economy."

ETFs: EWA, FXA, IAF, AUSE, CROC, KROO, FAUS, EWAS, HAUD, DAUD, FLAU, UAUD