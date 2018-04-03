China official promises in-kind responses to any further U.S. tariffs

China's ambassador to Washington warned the U.S. not to levy any further tariffs on Chinese products.

“If they do, we will certainly take countermeasures of the same proportion, and the same scale, same intensity,” said Cui Tiankai in an interview broadcast on China state television Tuesday.

In response to recently imposed U.S. tariffs on Chinese aluminum and steel, China on Monday enacted its own tariffs on $3 billion worth of U.S. food imports.

