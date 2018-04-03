White House wants preliminary NAFTA deal by next week: Bloomberg

Bloomberg reports that President Trump "is pushing for a preliminary NAFTA deal" by late next week, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The White House wants the deal prepared for announcement at a summit in Peru that begins April 13, and "will host cabinet ministers in Washington to try to achieve a breakthrough," per the sources.

